1,577 pupils benefit from exercise books donated by journalist’s family

Our Reporter

A journalist, Ikem Okuhu, has donated a total of 8,000 exercise books to 1,577 primary school pupils across the seven primary schools in Nkpunano, Nsukka, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The donation, the third since the journalist’s family launched a foundation known as Felistas Foundation three years ago in memory of their mother, Mrs. Felistas Ugwu, brings the total of exercise books donations to schools in the area to 18,000 and is aimed to provide at least five exercise books to each of the pupils in the benefiting schools.

This year’s donation, which had the Education Secretary of Nsukka Local Government Area, Mrs. Jane Asadu, in attendance also witnessed the donation of 2,000 biros and another 2,000 pencils from a community leader, Chief Ignatius Ugwu in support of the project.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, held at the Community Primary School, Nguru Nsukka, Ikem Okuhu, explained that the donation was designed to provide relief for the poor families who struggle to provide basic stationery for their children and wards in the public school system in the area.

Okuhu, who is also a public relations practitioner, said the challenges faced by parents in the education of their children has continued to bother him and his family, lamenting that the continued economic downturn in the country has been having adverse impacts on the ability of parents to provide for the education of children.

Going down memory lane, he said his family has committed to the educational intervention as a means of sustaining the memory of their mother, who, in her lifetime, made feeding the poor in the community her major preoccupation.

“When our mother was life, she made providing for her neighbours, especially the poor in the community her major task. Our family was such that, as hard as things was, food was considered something to share with each and everyone. As a means of sustaining this legacy, we decided in 2018 to make this donation annually, knowing how much poor parents struggle to get their children through primary education,” he stated.

He expressed delight that since the intervention began three years ago, school enrollments in the area has been on the increase and called on other public spirited individuals and groups to join in the efforts towards revitalizing the public schools in the state.

Also speaking during the event, Local Government Education Secretary, Mrs. Jane Asadu, commended the family for the initiative and urged other people to join hands with the state government in the drive to improve the fortunes of public schools in the state.

Asadu commended the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his steadfast commitment towards the revitalization of education at all levels in the state, saying the governor had since he assumed office in 2015, rebuilt hundreds of classroom blocks in all parts of the state.

Also speaking on the occasion, community leader and Chairman of Nguru Nsukka Development Union, Chief Ignatius Ugwu, appreciated the gesture of the journalist and pledged his support and those of other leading community leaders towards the revitalization of the primary schools in the area.

