159 Libya returnees arrive Nigeria

A total number of 159 stranded Nigerians have returned from Libya.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees on arrival at
the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

NEMA Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed received the distressed returnees in the late hours of Tuesday.

The Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG arrived the airport late yesterday.

Upon profiling, the numbers of female adults was 62 including a medical case, female children was 12 and five infant females.

The number of adult males was 64 with seven male children and nine infant males making a total of 159 altogether.

The Director General was represented by NEMA Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye who charged them to see their return as an opportunity to develop themselves.

 

