$15bn judgement sum: Supreme Court hears Union Bank's appeal

The Supreme Court will tomorrow resume hearing of an appeal lodged by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc against a £2.159 billion judgement obtained by an oil and gas firm, Petro Union Ltd.

 

The hearing of the appeal was stalled on June 27, 2021, owing to dispute over legal representation for Petro Union. Two lawyers, Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN) and Onyechi Egwuonwu, had on that day confronted each other over who should represent Petro Union in court.

 

Egwuonwu, who represented Petro Union at the Federal High Court where it secured judgement against CBN and others, informed the apex court of his irrevocable power of attorney to represent the firm in the matter.

 

While drawing the apex court’s attention to a motion seeking to disqualify Gadzama from appearing in the case and derobe him from practising as a legal practitioner due to unprofessional conduct, the lawyer said he was the person that briefed Gadzama to lead him and other lawyers when the case got to the Court of Appeal.

 

Efforts by the Supreme Court Justices and other senior lawyers in court to persuade Egwuonwu and Gadzama to resolve their differences amicably fell on deaf ears. Further hearing was subsequently adjourned to October 7, 2021.

 

The case has raised concerns, especially within legal circles, even as some have likened it to the infamous $10 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) case.

 

The oil and gas company and its directors are pushing for a default judgement to compel the CBN, Union Bank and the other agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria to deplete their treasuries by $15billion over a transaction which has been viewed in various quarters as fictitious and fraudulent.

