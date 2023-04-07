15th Anniversary: EKSUTH, ABUAD Would Have Partner On Healthcare, But… Afe Babalola

….Tasks on Equitable Distribution of Medical Facilities

The founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has said the University and the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) would have been worthy partners in the health sector but the refusal of the latter on the partnership agreement he sought for the training of ABUAD medical students when it newly started.

The legal luminary added that the benefit currently being enjoyed by the Federal Medical Center Ido Ekiti (FETHI) which subscribed to the arrangement could have been that of EKSUTH.

Babalola who spoke on Friday at the EKSUTH 15th anniversary as Father of the Day said he got acquainted with the rot in public university when he was the pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos where he was able to restore sanity to the University system

The legal luminary who was represented by the Chief Medical Director, ABUAD Multi-system Hospital, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe added that ultra-modern medical training was built at ABUAD to complement Sound Medical training for the students.

“As most of you in the audience are well aware, one cannot successfully run a College of Medicine and train medical students without a functional Teaching Hospital. In the third year of our University, we started our College of Medicine & Health Sciences.

“I approached the Management of this hospital with the desire to use the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital for the training of our medical students. I was denied that opportunity under the pretence that the Teaching Hospital has its own Medical School.

“As of then, I was well aware of Teaching Hospitals even in the Western world that were serving two or more Medical Schools as long as the carrying capacity required for the training is met.

“The refusal by EKSUTH led me to have a serious discussion with the then Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti on the use of the facilities in the Medical Centre for the training of ABUAD Medical Students.

“We were required to upgrade the facilities at the Medical Centre to match up with those of a Teaching Hospital. I fulfilled all the prerequisite requirements consequent upon which the Medical Centre was upgraded to the status of a Federal Teaching Hospital and commissioned by the Minister of Health (State), Dr Khaliru Alhassan on November 15, 2015.

“Since then, ABUAD has continued to add more structures and equipment and appointed qualified teachers from among the staff of FETHI who are not only paid by ABUAD but are also entitled to career progression to the level of a Professor.

“Without any gainsaying, the infrastructure and equipment that are in the Federal Teaching Hospital and possibly much more could have been at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital if my request for partnership has been given due consideration

“During the second coming of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as a democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I was invited to be Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation. I politely decline the offer. I was then invited to head the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as the Pro-Chancellor.

“I accepted the offer and saw with my naked eyes, the rot and decay in public Universities. Leveraging my contacts, I restored sanity to the University and advanced its infrastructural development. Because of the stability and development of the University, the National Universities Commission, NUC, voted me as the Best Pro-Chancellor of Nigerian University twice while UNILAG was equally voted the Number 1 University in Nigeria.

“After leaving UNILAG as Pro-Chancellor in 2007, I decided to set up a non-profit University and replicate what I did at the University of Lagos in the hope that the University would be run as an example of how a university should be run.

“Within three years, the National Universities Commission acknowledged my university as “a model, benchmark and reference point”. Years later, the same National Universities Commission endorsed the University as “the pride of the University system in Nigeria”.

“To complement its Medical Training Program that will be void of incessant strike actions by the Doctors, I built an ultramodern 400-bed Multi-System, the best of its type around, which was commissioned at an elaborate ceremony on October 20, 2017, and commenced full operations on March 21, 2018

“We hired the best of human resources that will make it the Hospital of the first choice in Africa. Thus, activities in our Cardiac Centre where we have performed over a hundred open heart surgeries and interventional procedures are being commended as we received the award of Distinguished Service in Cardio-vascular Care and Health from the Nigerian Cardiac Society in August 2021.

“The theme of the 15th anniversary “Healthcare, The Care Giver, The Care Receiver, Rights Under The Law” which the distinguished Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele will deliver as the Keynote Speaker will convince us that healthcare is really not about the tier of Government offering it or whether it is offered by the public or private institutions, but by doing well for the care receivers while the caregivers are happily fulfilling their responsibilities.

“Again, the subtheme, “Health Integration and Universal Health Coverage: Setting Agenda For The Next Dispensation” further reinforces the need we have for one another in ensuring equitable distribution of healthcare facilities and providing universal and quality health care for our people.”

Babalola however added that with the current administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the state possible Partnership could still exist between the duo of EKSUTH and ABUADTH for health care development in the hospitals.

“With the progressive-minded Governor in the saddle of leadership in Ekiti State and a willing Management in EKSUTH, we can form strategic alliances and synergistically work together to make both EKSUTH and my Multi-System Hospital greater than our individual components. Be sure, on my part, I shall duly reward your contributions.”

