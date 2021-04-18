News Top Stories

16 auditors to physically verify NDDC’s 12, 000 projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government, yesterday, announced that it had flagged-off the physical verification phase of the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

 

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, inaugurated the exercise in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, according to a statement by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede.

 

The statement quoted Akpabio as saying that 16 field auditors were selected to immediately identify and verify the over 12,000 projects across the nine Niger Delta states. He said: “It is the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that for us to have a properly constituted board for the NDDC, we should first address inadequacies in NDDC, since inception.

 

“To this end, there is nothing our detractors have not done to stop the forensic audit. This has led some people to wonder if the forensic audit has been aborted,” he said. Akpabio attributed the slow pace of the forensic audit to budgetary delays, saying that President Buhari had intervened to save the situation.

 

“The President is resolute that he cannot leave the Niger Delta and NDDC the way he met it. As a demonstration of his commitment, President Buhari is funding the forensic audit from the budget of the Presidency.

 

“So, I wonder why some people will be peddling rumours that the forensic audit had derailed – when in fact, the exercise is ongoing,” he said. The minister faulted claims that the forensic audit was being used as a ploy to continue with the NDDC Interim Administration, insisting that the security component of the audit exercise was as important as the forensic audit itself – due to safety issues in the region.

 

According to him, the field visit was a critical next step that would be followed by the production of the forensic report. “The physical verification is a very serious exercise, such that its findings may lead to the prosecution of contractors, who abandoned their contracts without completing them,” he pointed out.

 

Dr Babayo Ardo, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said the forensic audit of the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers, had been concluded

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kankara: Buhari’s govt will continue to work hard at protecting Nigerians – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians following the release of hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped by bandits. “We are grateful to everyone who worked on securing their release,” the former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State tweeted […]
News

Enugu: APC, PDP chairmen emerge IPAC new sec, Pub Sec

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

TheInter-PartyAdvisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter has electednewmembersof itsexecutivewiththechairmenof Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Ben Nwoye emerging secretary and publicity secretary respectively.   The election became necessary following reregistration of over 70 political parties by the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission(INEC).   Addressing journalists after the exercise, the new chairman […]
News

Abia releases guidelines for reopening of schools

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

gbeaku Orji UMUAHIA   The Abia State Ministry of Education has released guidelines and conditions for the reopening of schools on Monday for Primary 6, SS2 and JSS3 classes with a charge to Traditional Rulers, Transition Committee Chairmen and school heads to ensure compliance.   The guidelines issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Kelechi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica