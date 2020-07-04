Metro & Crime

16 Brigade donates palliatives to host community

In order to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged in Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian army at the weekend donated some food items to the community.

 

Donating the food stuff, which were bags of rice, cartons of indomie, tubers of yam, rubbers of groundnut oil among others, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Ephraim Essien noted that he was donating the palliatives on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai to mark the Army Day celebration 2020.

 

The Commander said: “This token distribution of palliatives comprising different food items to the less privileged persons in our host community Elebele is part of Nigerian army activities to mark the Nigerian army day celebration.

 

“The choice of today to be with our host community and make this token gesture from the chief of army staff is not by chance as we are all aware of the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus disease across the world.

 

“The pandemic in Nigeria has brought in place different forms of hardship and to our people and our host community members in Elebele are no exception.

 

“The able leadership of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has directed the 16 Brigade Nigerian army to make this token distribution of palliatives to the less privileged persons in our communities to assist and alleviate the hardship posed by the COVID 19 pandemic.
“The Nigerian Army places a very high premium on excellent civil military relationship and for the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army we are delighted to identify with our host community Elebele and indeed the entire good people of Bayelsa state in recognition of our cordial relationship.”

 

Receiving the palliatives unbehalf of the community, the Paramount Ruler, His Royal Highness David Osene Osene thanked the Nigerian Army for coming to donate palliatives to the community.

 

Prophet Graham Opubere and Mrs Onu Nagbai, who were among the beneficiaries, thanked the Nigerian Army for the gesture and asked God to bless them.

 

