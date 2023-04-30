News

16 Burnt To Ashes In Osun Crash

Tragedy struck as multiple fatal crashes claimed the lives of 16 people, who were burnt beyond recognition at Odeomu, along the everbusy Osogbo-Ibadan road.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident which occurred on Friday at about 7:00 pm involved two vehicles, which had head collision.

A resident of Odeomu, Fatai Lasisi, who was close to the scene of the accident, told Sunday Telegraph that the two vehicles involved had a collision.

Lasisi said a commercial Mazda bus coming from Osogbo had a head on collision with a private vehicle coming from Ikorodu, Lagos State and heading to Osogbo.

According to him, the commercial bus, which had a gas cylinder in its trunk, lost control immediately it was hit by the Lexus vehicle, and swerved into a bush where it caught fire.

Also, while giving account of the accident, Mr. Kareem Isau, ex-chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Odeomu Branch, said he got to the scene after the affected bus had already caught fire.

He said 16 corpses, including 5 children were removed from the burnt vehicle, while 3 passengers and the driver of the affected bus, escaped death. Isau said: “I got to the scene of the accident around 7pm on Friday.

People I met there told me a Lexus vehicle coming from Ibadan end hit a commercial Mazda bus heading to Ibadan from Osogbo. The bus lost control and entered the bush.

Immediately that happened, the bus caught fire because a gas cylinder was kept in the trunk of the vehicle.

