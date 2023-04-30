16 Burnt To Ashes In Osun Crash

Tragedy struck as multiple fatal crashes claimed the lives of 16 people, who were burnt beyond recognition at Odeomu, along the everbusy Osogbo-Ibadan road.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident which occurred on Friday at about 7:00 pm involved two vehicles, which had head collision.

A resident of Odeomu, Fatai Lasisi, who was close to the scene of the accident, told Sunday Telegraph that the two vehicles involved had a collision.

Lasisi said a commercial Mazda bus coming from Osogbo had a head on collision with a private vehicle coming from Ikorodu, Lagos State and heading to Osogbo.

According to him, the commercial bus, which had a gas cylinder in its trunk, lost control immediately it was hit by the Lexus vehicle, and swerved into a bush where it caught fire.

Also, while giving account of the accident, Mr. Kareem Isau, ex-chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Odeomu Branch, said he got to the scene after the affected bus had already caught fire.

He said 16 corpses, including 5 children were removed from the burnt vehicle, while 3 passengers and the driver of the affected bus, escaped death. Isau said: “I got to the scene of the accident around 7pm on Friday.

People I met there told me a Lexus vehicle coming from Ibadan end hit a commercial Mazda bus heading to Ibadan from Osogbo. The bus lost control and entered the bush.

Immediately that happened, the bus caught fire because a gas cylinder was kept in the trunk of the vehicle.