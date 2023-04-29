16 Burnt To Ashes In Osun Fatal Crash

Tragedy struck on Friday as multiple fatal crashes claimed the lives of 16 people who were burnt beyond recognition at Odeomu, along the ever-busy Osogbo-Ibadan road.

New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 7:00 pm involving two vehicles that had a head collision.

A resident of Odeomu, Fatai Lasisi, who was close to the scene of the accident, told our Correspondent that the two vehicles involved had a collision.

Lasisi said a commercial Mazda bus coming from Osogbo had a head collision with a private vehicle coming from Ikorodu, Lagos State and heading to Osogbo.

According to him, the commercial bus which had a gas cylinder in its trunk, lost control immediately after it was hit by the Lexus vehicle, and swerved into a bush where it caught fire.

Also while giving an account of the accident, Mr Kareem Isau, ex-chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers, Odeomu Branch, said he arrived at the scene after the affected bus was already on fire.

He said 16 corpses including 5 children were removed from the burnt vehicle, while 3 passengers and the driver of the affected bus, escaped death.

Isau said, “I arrived at the scene of the accident around 7 pm on Friday. People I met there told me a Lexus vehicle coming from Ibadan end hit a commercial Mazda bus coming from Osogbo going to Ibadan.

“The bus lost control and entered the bush. Immediately that happened, the bus caught fire because a gas cylinder was kept in the trunk of the vehicle.

“I saw that gas cylinder when it was brought it. The vehicle was already burning when I arrived at the scene around 7 pm.

“I was told the accident occurred earlier. The Mazda bus left the Aregbesola area in Osogbo to go to Ibadan.

“Four people escaped: the driver of the vehicle, a security agent, a corps member and a lady. One of the four that survived, a lady, told us that the bus with an 18-passenger capacity left Aregbesola Area on Friday for Ibadan.

“She also said some of the passengers were nursing mothers and carried their babies, while some passengers sat on each other’s lap. When we were removing the corpses from the vehicle, five children were packed together. In all, we removed 16 corpses from the vehicle.”

When contacted on Saturday for a reaction, Agnes Ogungbemi, the Osun Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said the official casualty figure was not available yet.

She said, “No detail for now because we have not been able to ascertain the dead, but the injured have been taken to the hospital.

One of the vehicles carried gas, it exploded and cause the fire outbreak.”