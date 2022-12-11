16 days of Gender Activism: Nigerian women a call for action against violence

Nigeria just ended commemorating the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Already, several petitions have been shared from November 25th till December 10th to highlight several issues affecting women in Nigeria, especially working women. One of the issues highlighted was that of tampons and menstrual pads. It was stated that they are as important as toilet paper in the workplace. In this regard, about 4,992 out of 5,000 have signed the petition to make menstrual pads and tampons free and available, reports OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI

With the petition, Change.Org Foundation, an Online Campaigning foundation, stated that they wished to make a difference for an average working woman.

“We believe that providing menstrual products like pads and tampons for women in the workplace is a simple, yet powerful way to promote menstrual hygiene. But beyond this, everyone benefits when women equally contribute to the workforce.” Therefore, they pleaded for their petition to be signed.

“Sign our petition calling all offices in Nigeria to provide free menstrual hygiene products like pads and tampons in their toilets.” The Foundation puts it that women contribute to the workforce. As such, it’s high time the workforce contributed to the health, wellbeing and productivity of women. It said that many women across the country, getting an unexpected period at work could easily become having a ‘bad day’ and it simply translates to spending productive hours searching for pads in blood-soaked panties, struggling to launder underwear in the office bathroom, waiting for it to dry and trying to mentally get back in the right headspace.

But that if offices can afford other sanitary products like hand wash and toilet rolls, they can afford the one thing women are likely to need and that is sanitary pads. According to a study conducted by “Free The Tampons”, 86 per cent of women have started their period in public without access to menstrual products. As a result, they spend time looking for a place to procure these products or improvising with other materials.

The study added that lack of access to menstrual hygiene products in places of work hinders women’s contributions to the workplace. “When women have their periods in the office, they have to hunt for products that should have been accessible. This reduces their productivity, lowers concentration and increases absenteeism from the workplace,” it said.

Many Nigerian mothers, who become single after a divorce often have to fend for their kids alone. This is believed to have effect on their mental and their physical health as they have to shoulder all responsibilities all by themselves. One of the petitions is asking the National Assembly to create legislation mandating Fathers to be responsible for their children.

Nmuta Ngozi Okin-Single mum I got married in 2012 in Lagos, Nigeria and blessed with three beautiful daughters. The marriage ended and I unintentionally became a single mother of three young girls. My journey as a single mum opened my eyes to the plight of a lot of Nigerian women, who became single either through divorce, legal or illegal separation, teenage pregnancy, rape victims or domestic violence survivors who exited their marriage just to stay alive for their kids.

“It is important to note that most women who became single mothers always take their children with them no matter how broken they might have been and I am no exception.

A lot of men walk away from the marriage/union/ responsibility as the case may be and move on very quickly while the single mothers are burdened with the sole responsibility of providing for these children only for these men to stroll back years later to claim paternity and the system enables them reminding the woman that they are their father.

So, the Nigerian man has gotten very comfortable with a huge sense of entitlement that the children will always come looking for them. “I was abandoned with 3 children. I was lost, broke, scared, directionless, blamed, judged, termed stubborn, avoided by family, both immediate and extended, avoided by friends, who will not have a single mother around them.

I was broken mentally, physically, emotionally, psychologically, became a support system for my kids even though I needed support myself but had none, had to be strong when I had no strength left, had to still be a good example to my kids, provide food, accommodation, school fees, daily needs of young children, smiled through my pains when all I wanted to do was cry and some days we did not know where the next meal was coming from.

“I gave up opportunities because I had to put the children first, had zero social life, constantly worrying about leaving them in the care of total strangers as nannies while I worked.

These kids had to suddenly adjust to harsh realities. I was also trying to find myself and carve a fresh path in my life amidst all these chaos. The above scenario is summary of the ordeal of most single mothers. Most of the single women got tired of chasing the fathers of their children for support and decided to brace it and carry the burden alone.

Another single mum “I am a lawyer, who also has not been able to get the father of my children to assume his responsibilities despite several letters, promptings, calls, emails, chats, text messages and visitations to several agencies and then, I also decided to carry the burden alone until the court decides the way forward.

Every child has a father who should lessen these burdens, which is a child’s right by the way but most Nigerian men choose not to just to spite the woman. Her demands “I am asking the National Assembly to incorporate the failure of fathers to financially support their children as a criminal offence in Nigeria just like recently observed in some Northern States which have made provisions for abandonment of Child, Desertion of Child, Desertion of a pregnant woman by the man who impregnated her, abandonment of duties of the head of the family.

The Matrimonial Causes Act, The Child’s Rights Act and Constitution on Human Rights should be amended to reflect this criminal Act. “The Matrimonial Causes Act should be amended to accommodate specific procedures for committal proceedings.

The Sheriff and Civil process law mentioned committal but fails to mention procedure in the event of a ruling order for maintenance after divorce. Women based initiatives and NGOs should massively publicize/create awareness on available methods to seek child support by giving free legal workshops specifically channeled to this course.

“Welfare should be handled by well-trained personnel, who should not assume the role of self-appointed marriage counsellors, who end up being biased or stereotyped. That is not the intent of the Law. “Please sign this petition.

Your signature will save the lives of millions of children from broken homes and reduce crime rates if these children are adequately provided for,” she pleaded Change.Org Foundation, an Online Campaigning Foundation is calling upon well Nigerians to sign in favour of the four-year-old girl raped to death by a 40 year old. About 3,579 have signed Amina Aminu’s petition out of expected 5,000.

Khadija Adam Muhammad, fondly called Siyama, a little girl aged 4- year-old was raped in the city of Kano by a mature man of 40 years. He usually takes her to a nearby shop, gives her sweets and biscuits and then proceeds to penetrate and defile the innocent child.

On this fateful day, she was peeing and crying profusely so her mother had to examine her immediately while wondering what was wrong. To her greatest surprise and horror, she noticed that Siyama, her little girl, was bleeding from her genital area. She quickly took her to the room and tried persuading her gently to learn about what happened to her.

After much encouragement, Siyama finally spoke up with tears in eyes and told her mother that he was forcing her “but he said he will cut me into slices and give me to his cat to eat me up if I tell anyone,” she said. Her father was so furious when he learned about what happened, and instead of taking matters into his own hands, he quickly reported it to the police station and they picked up the man for questioning.

Siyama was called to identify him before the arrest was concluded but immediately she sighted him, she started trembling and physically shaking out of trauma.

The suspect was taken away, but the little girl kept shaking and she was eventually rushed to the hospital where she sadly passed on. “Siyama died out of the fear and trauma inflicted by an abuser, who may walk free because of our justice system. Her family deserves justice and closure. Something must be done so that other girls and boys can be saved from the predatory grip of child molesters.”

The Foundation pleaded that the petition be signed, so as to put pressure on FIDA, the Kano State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Kano State Commissioner of Police, the National Human Rights Commission and other concerned bodies to deliver justice for Siyama.

In another case, Ms Peace, orphaned at nine was a child, 17-years old when she was against her will given to an older man, Mr. Lawrence Ekwuedo by her aunt in a traditional ritual, called, ‘marriage’ and abandoned to the man and his family. In rapid succession, Ms Peace had four children with Mr. Lawrence. Today, she is 31 and her first child is 14. The so-called marriage was marked with horrors of domestic violence.

Ms. Peace was mercilessly beaten in private and public from when she was pregnant with her first child. She was denied access to who was left of her family and friends and telephone. She was made a baby-making recluse. Mr. Lawrence Ekwuedo allegedly architected and created a beggarly financial system in the ‘home’ which tied Ms Peace tightly to his apron string. She started her menstrual circles in severe apprehension because she needed to look unto Mr. Lawrence for every kobo, including the stipend to buy sanitary towels.

Long story short, four years ago or so, Ms. Peace was for the umpteenth time beaten and this time left for dead near his generator house. Neighbours were said to have rallied round and rushed her to the hospital. Upon recovery, Mr. Ekwuedo locked her out and denied her access to her precious children for four years.

Consequently, the poor lady, is in a perpetual state of physical and mental ill-health as a result of the merciless and consistent beating she received from Mr. Lawrence, including heating her head on the ground went everywhere seeking justice in Lagos State, including the Nigerian Police System.

Mr. Ekwuedo boasted he was connected. The door of justice was tightly locked and bolted against her. Economic Effects resulting from this situation- There has been a significant rise in broken marriages – divorce rates, single motherhood by choice, non marital births and other contributing factors thereby increasing the numbers of children who live in a home deprived of the physical presence of their fathers thus increasing mother-only families drastically.

Many of these women work full time to make ends meet thereby leaving these children to their own care with little or no adult supervision. The society is then laden with children who grow up with bottled emotions of anger and are ticking time bombs.

Their fathers’ financial contribution can reduce the single mothers out-of-home time and make her more available to raise emotionally stable kids.

