Metro & Crime

16 dead, five injured in Lagos road accident

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A crash involving two vehicles in the early hours of Tuesday along Alaro City, Epe area of Lagos State claimed 16 lives and injured five.

Twenty-three male adults were involved in the crash; while 16 died, five were critically injured, and two suffered no injuries.

Confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Command, noted that the crash occurred at 03:00 am and was caused by impaired visibility due to reckless driving.

A statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer of the command, Olabisi Sonusi, revealed that the five injured victims have been hospitalised.

It partly read: “The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).

“FRSC operatives and other emergency management agencies are on ground, ensuring prompt recovery and evacuation of all crashed vehicles.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, therefore, advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour.

“He also admonished the motoring public always to observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.

“Ogungbemide is also using this medium to commiserate with the families of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hijab crisis: One feared killed, several injured in Kwara school fracas

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

*Govt shuts down school over the crisis At least one person has been reportedly killed, while many sustained various degrees of injuries in a violence that erupted at the Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo, in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Thursday over the age-long hijab controversy between the Christian and Muslim […]
Metro & Crime

ISWAP fighters attack Chibok village, abduct three girls

Posted on Author Reporter

    Members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) have abducted three girls during an operation in a village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria. Reports on Tuesday night revealed that they attacked Yimirmigza, where they kidnapped three Chibok girls. It was learnt that following the abduction, the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kidnapped Anambra House of Assembly member beheaded

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anambra State lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye who was earlier kidnapped has been beheaded by his abductors. His freshly beheaded head was mounted at Chisco park in Amichi community. A video of his severed head has gone viral on social media.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica