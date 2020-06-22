16 LGAs field officers dump Osun PDP guber aspirant

About16 members of local government coordinators/field officers, including two apex members of his campaign vessel: ‘Idera De Movement’, have dumped a former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi.

It was gathered that the former members allegedly dumped Ogunbiyi and switched over to another aspirant, Senator Ademola Adeleke, within the same party.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, the former field officers, adduced various reasons for their resolve to pitch their tent with Adeleke in the state.

Spokesman for the LGA coordinators, Mr. Kingsley Awosiyan, who hails from Ife-Central Local Government Council Area, alleged that their former political principal was “romancing” with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) both in Osun State and other neighbouring states.

He said the result of the, “totality of their assessment, evaluation and appraisal of the activities and disposition of their former principal to the PDP plight in the state was indicative of the fact that it would continue to have a negative effect on the fortune of the party either now or in the nearest future.”

Awosiyan disclosed that having weighed all the prevailing options in the scheme of running the party with a view to making a tangible impression in the day-to-day activities of the party, himself and his colleagues arrived at a conclusion to unequivocally go with Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Like this: Like Loading...