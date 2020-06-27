Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, with the season set to resume on July 30.
Tests were carried out on 302 players on Tuesday.
The 16 who tested positive will remain in self-isolation and will have to be cleared by a physician before they can return to training, reports the BBC.
Individual workouts are set to begin on July 1 and teams can arrive at Disney World Resort in Florida, where the season will restart, from July 7.
Training camps will then take place from July 9-29.
The NBA and players’ union (NBPA) announced on Friday that “stringent health and safety protocols” will be in place when the season resumes.
“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritises health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.
Thirteen Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will contest eight games each to determine seedings for the play-offs.
All 22 NBA teams will be based at the Florida resort and games will be played without spectators.

