16 residents fleeing terrorist attack drown in Niger

No fewer than 16 people drowned while fleeing to Zumba community after terrorists attacked Shayita community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Residents of Shayita, who heard about the advancement of terrorists to their community, attempted to evacuate their belongings to another community for safety.

A source said they took off in 10 wooden boats but one of them with 30 passengers, mostly children and women, capzised midway into the journey to Zumba community.

Local divers immediately launched an operation to rescue some of the victims.

Sixteen bodies were recovered while several others are still missing.

But rescue operation was suspended and the recovered bodies abandoned due to the advancement of the terrorists.

It was learnt the other nine boats with over 200 people arrived at the Zumba River bank on Wednesday morning.

The attacks by terrorists on communities in Niger State have been ongoing for days.

Four local government areas consisting Shiroro, Munya, Paikoro and Gurara have been invaded by the terrorists.

 

