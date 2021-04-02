Metro & Crime

16 suspected cultists nabbed in Kwara

Police have arrested 16 suspected cultists on a revenge mission at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State. The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal Bagega, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the command.

Bagega explained that the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism teams of the command, in collaboration with vigilantes, stormed Oko-Olowo area and arrested the suspects. According to him, the suspects – four females and 12 males – confessed to be members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities. The commissioner added that his men were able to recover dangerous weapons such as guns, machetes, axes, charms, a large wrap of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp from the suspects. He reiterated that the command would collaborate with the relevant agencies to bring crime and criminality to barest minimum in the state. In another development, Bagega said that the command also raided a criminals’ hideout in Moro Local Government Area and recovered six locallyfabricated guns meant to be used by the criminals for their nefarious activities. The commissioner added that efforts were on to arrest more criminals. He urged the people to volunteer useful information to the police, because fighting criminals, according to him, requires joint efforts of all.

