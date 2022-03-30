16 villagers drown while fleeing from terrorists in Niger

Tragedy struck yesterday morning after a boat which carried villagers fleeing terrorists’ attack capsized on River Kaduna, leaving at least 16 dead. New Telegraph learnt that the deceased were among several others reported to be escaping from terrorists’ attacks in Munya Local Government Area of the state. Confirming the incident to our correspondent, Director- General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, said: “Search and rescue operation has begun.” According to him: “For now, we cannot ascertain the number of people that died; we can also not say how many people were in the boats until after our investigations.”

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the villagers were in three wooden boats heading towards Zumba town in Shiroro Local Government Area when the accident occurred at Bodo village in Guni ward of the LGA. Findings confirmed that gunmen numbering over 100 had invaded Sayita village, making the villagers look for escape routes from the bandits.

As a result, they decided to go to Zumba by river using three wooden boats. The eyewitness said: “During the journey one of the boats carrying about 30 passengers hit the rock, causing it to capsize. Those in the other boats struggled to rescue the passengers in the boat but were only able to save the lives of 14 of the passengers.” The eyewitness added: “While other travellers were trying to bury the remains of the deceased, they sighted the bandits approaching, and so they abandoned the corpses and took to their heels.” As at the time of filing this report, the head of the local divers in Zumba popularly called “Sarkin Jirgi” disclosed that out of the eight corpses recovered from the river, six are children and two women.

