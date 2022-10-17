News

16 widows, children of slain policemen get N55m cheques in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

At least 16 widows and children of men of the Ogun State Police Command who lost their lives in the active service, on Monday, received cheques of N55,510,093 as financial support.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at the command’s headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Some of the beneficiaries wept profusely while being presented with the cheques.

Bankole, while addressing the beneficiaries said, the financial support was to alleviate the hardships facing the families of the fallen heroes.

The police boss stated that the Inspector General of Police was concerned about the welfare of the families left behind, adding that he will ensure that the benefits are paid to the next of kin of the fallen heroes.

He said: “What we are doing today is in tandem with the IGP order, to alleviate the hardship that has come upon the families of those fallen heroes who have lost their lives in the cost of duty.

“The IGP has deemed it necessary to ensure that benefits are paid to next of kin of these fallen heroes. And it is in that line that today, we are presenting cheques totalling N55,510,093 to the beneficiaries  of these late officers.”

The Police boss further said police authority will support officers involved in accidents in the cause of their duty.

One of the beneficiaries, Adekunle Mariam commended the police authorities for the support, adding that it will ease  the financial difficulties of the families.

She said: “For me, receiving this gesture from IGP and the entire Nigeria Police, I will say I feel good. It is like a blessing to me and my siblings.

“My mum was like the bread winner of the family. With this, I know we will survive. I will make sure we put it into good use, so whenever we remember our mum we know that she was  a good warrior.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

