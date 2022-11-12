16-year-old Boy Arrested In Ondo State For Raping Brother’s Wife, Nine Others

A 16-year-old teenager, identified only as Precious, has been arrested for allegedly raping his brother’s wife and nine others in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The Ondo State security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, that made the arrest, paraded the suspect alongside other criminals in Akure, the state capital on Friday.

The state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, during the parade noted that the suspect raped the wife of his brother when he travelled outside the town.

According to the commander, Precious walked into the bedroom of his brother and noticing that the wife was naked and was sleeping, he took advantage of her.

Precious, who reportedly threatened to kill the woman if she raised any alarm, was equally accused of stealing 25 litres of palm oil.

However, while speaking with journalists, the suspect, who admitted committing the crime, confessed to raping nine other girls at Laosun, a farm settlement in Ondo West Local Government Area.

He said: “In Laosun, I have raped nine girls. Some of them are 19 or 25 years, in the night, I will go into their rooms and start sleeping with them. I do not use gun or knives to threaten them. Sometimes I would be caught and they would beat me and leave me. I have been arrested before. I was arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil. I wanted to gather money to use it to buy phone. I came to the house and saw my brother’s wife sleeping naked. I went into the room and slept with her.”

The Amotekun Commander said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Adeleye stated that over 100 suspects were arrested in the last one week after the launch of “Operation Gba’le Gba’ko.”

The suspects, he added, were arrested for crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, stealing and a syndicate specialised in vandalising power masts.

Adeleye said that: “Some kidnap suspects were arrested with huge sums of money in an area where ransom payment was made. During this yuletide period, it is zero tolerance to criminal activities in Ondo.”

He added: “We have about 300 men on all major roads leading in and out of the state. We have patrol vehicles. This is to ensure people can sleep with their two eyes closed.”

