16-year-old boy beaten to death during altercation

A 16-year-old Bakery worker, simply identified as Yinka, has been beaten to death at the Mowe Area of Ogun State during an altercation.

The incident happened on Saturday at House 40, Lagos Street, where the deceased works.

According to eye witnesses, Yinka was fond of keeping his salary within the Bakery, but someone stole it.

Mrs Bola Ajayi, a resident in the community, said: “Immediately Yinka discovered his money was missing, he raised the alarm. When nobody confessed to taking the money, Yinka seized a co-worker’s phone, saying he wouldn’t release it until his money was returned. It was in the process that Baba Ibadan, an elderly man, who also works in the Bakery, approached Yinka and ordered him to return the phone or he would deal with him.”

Ajayi said that an argument broke out between Baba Ibadan and Yinka. The deceased left the Bakery angrily, but returned some hours later with a substance suspected to be charm. He threatened to use it on the person that stole his money.

Ajayi said: “When some workers in the Bakery and Baba Ibadan saw the charm, they collected and used it to beat him. He collapsed. They poured water on him, to revive him, but all to no avail. When news of his collapse got to his friends, they went to the Bakery and rushed him to a nearby clinic, where he was confirmed dead on arrival. The friends carried his corpse back to the Bakery and dropped it there.”

Another resident, who doesn’t want his name mentioned, explained that after Yinka’s friends dropped his corpse at the Bakery, they went on the rampage, destroying the Bakery.

Some of the boys also got hold of fuel and attempted to burn down the Bakery, the owner’s car and two motorcycles used in the distribution of bread to customers.

He further said: “It took the intervention of Mr Asiwaju, an elder in the community, to stop the youth from carrying out the planned arson. Immediately after that, Policemen from Mowe Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), stormed the scene and forestall further damages. The boy’s corpse was evacuated to the mortuary.”

Mrs Yetunde Adekunle, another member of the community, said Yinka was a child of a broken home. According to her, Yinka was living with someone in Mowe and the person had been notified about his demise.

Adekunle added: “I came to the scene in solidarity as a mother. No parents would allow such a thing to happen to his or her child. I’m saddened over his death because he was still a young boy, just trying to make a living.”

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted about the incident, to find out if anyone had been arrested in connection with Yinka’s death, didn’t pick his calls. He also didn’t reply text messages sent to his phone.

