Sports

16-Year-Old Essien finishes second at Champion of Champions World Golf Invitational

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A 16-year-old Nigerian golfer, Iyeneobong Essien, created an enviable record at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational, in Northern Ireland by finishing the first runner up.

 

The teenager competed in the 16-19 years category between July 26 and 28, 2022 at the Invitational. Iyeneobong played on two challenging courses – the Faldo Course and the Castle Hume Course at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

These courses have hosted several PGA Tournaments played by some of the World’s best golfers. One of whom is Rory Mcllroy, World number 2, who played at the recently concluded British Open.

He played in the Faldo course as a junior golfer. As an encouragement to the young lady, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has promised her a handsome cash reward for her effort.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Porto edge Juve as Haaland puts Dortmund in charge against Sevilla

Posted on Author Reporter

  Porto scored in the first minute of each half to edge ahead in their Champions League tie against Juventus. Mehdi Taremi pounced on Rodrigo Bentancur’s poor back pass to slide in and convert after only 63 seconds. Juventus were being outplayed but Adrien Rabiot saw an acrobatic effort pushed away, and Moussa Marega stroked […]
Sports

Turkish Women’s Cup: Super Falcons impress Waldrum ahead of opener against CSKA Moscow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Coach Randy Waldrum has expressed satisfaction with the quality of players in the Super Falcons’ camp ahead of the African champions’ Turkish Women’s Cup opener against CSKA Moscow’s ladies squad at the Emir Sports Complex, Antalya on Thursday. “I am really impressed with the group as a whole; I am happy to see players show […]
Sports

JUST IN: Hag delighted after Man Utd thrash Liverpool in Thailand friendly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaking to MUTV expressed his delight moments after watching his side beat Liverpool 4-0 in his first game in charge of the Red Devils. The match played in Thailand, had United winning courtesy of goals by Sancho, Fred and Martial in the first half, while Pellistri added a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica