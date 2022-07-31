16-Year-Old Essien finishes second at Champion of Champions World Golf Invitational

A 16-year-old Nigerian golfer, Iyeneobong Essien, created an enviable record at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational, in Northern Ireland by finishing the first runner up.

The teenager competed in the 16-19 years category between July 26 and 28, 2022 at the Invitational. Iyeneobong played on two challenging courses – the Faldo Course and the Castle Hume Course at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

These courses have hosted several PGA Tournaments played by some of the World’s best golfers. One of whom is Rory Mcllroy, World number 2, who played at the recently concluded British Open.

He played in the Faldo course as a junior golfer. As an encouragement to the young lady, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has promised her a handsome cash reward for her effort.

