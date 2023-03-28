16-Year-Old Kano Girl Cries Out, I’m Looking For A Man To Marry

Metro & Crime

A 16-year-old Kano girl who’s name was not mentioned has said she is ready to get married.

The said girl who just concluded her senior secondary school education made it known to the public and also speak out her mind to clear the people, so that she might be lucky to get a man .

New Telegraph gathered that the girl said although she advertised herself, she preferred to marry an elderly person.

She said, “I am here looking for a husband; that is all I want now. I am not talking about studies now, but I may consider that after I get married.

“The kind of husband I want should be an old man or someone that spent years without marriage.”

When asked if she would consider sacrificing or cutting down some of the expenses associated with marriage, she said, “I won’t do that, but I will consider reducing, as I will accept whatever he brings no matter how little. All I want is someone that will love me and marry me for the sake of Almighty God.

Talking about if it is acceptable for a woman to advertise herself to men for marriage, a Kano-based cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Sulaiman Abubakr, told the newsmen that it was allowed and legitimate as it happened during the time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said, “So far as she has reached the age of puberty, then there is nothing wrong with that. Even though it is a bit strange to our norms; it is allowed in Islam.”

