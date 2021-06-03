160,617 candidates write 2021 mock UTME

…as JAMB declares exams hitch free

No fewer than 160,617 candidates on Thursday, sat for the 2021 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 777 centres nationwide.

The mock UTME is a voluntary preparatory examination for candidates, ahead of the main UTME due to take place between June 19 and July 3, 2021.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the exercise in Abuja, JAMB’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the mock examination was also conducted to test the capacity and suitability of the centres.

He noted that this year’s mock UTME was hitch-free nationwide, except in Dominion International School, Jabi, Abuja, where candidates were redirected to other centres due to a fire outbreak at the centre.

He said: “We have over 160,617 candidates sitting for this mock examination in all our CBT centres. We received reports of complaints of capacity and stability of one or two centres.

“Like in Abuja, there is a centre – Dominion International School, Jabi – that caught fire during the examinations but everything has been put under control.”

The Board’s spokesman maintained that the success of the mock examination was proof that JAMB was adequately prepared for the main UTME scheduled to begin in the next few weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...