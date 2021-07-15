News

160m children trapped in child labour, says ILO

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

No fewer than 160 million children have been trapped in different child labour in the world, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said yesterday. Out of this figure, 72 million such children were found in Africa with over 50 per cent of the children found in Nigeria. Consequently, the organisation called on media practitioners to support the campaign of total elimination of child labour in society, especially in Ondo State.

The Director of the ILO in Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and the Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Mrs. Vanessa Phala, said it had become imperative for the media and National Orientation Agency (NOA) to join hands in fighting child labour in Nigeria. Phala, who was represented by Mrs. Agata Kolawole, the National Programme Coordinator of Acceleration Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chains in Africa (ACCEL) Africa project, bemoaned a situation where children were used in farms and engage in tasks above their statu-tory ages.

She said: “Already, 72.1 million of them are found in Africa, where COVID-19 has significantly affected economies and more children are burdened with responsibilities beyond their physical and mental thresholds. “The impacts of child labour on our collective safety and development cannot be overemphasized. Therefore, as custodians of society, it is our responsibility to secure the future by communicating effectively using a synergy of messaging harmonised into the single ambition to eliminate all forms of child labour in Nigeria by 2025.”

