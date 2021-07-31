1,638 Kwarans enrolled into social works scheme

Ilorin No fewer than 1,638 people in Kwara State have been enrolled into one year voluntary Social Works scheme, an initiative of the World Bank and Kwara State government to mitigate the effects of COVID- 19 pandemic among the less privileged in the state.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for the Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the opportunity and uplift their financial status. Counselling the beneficiaries,

AbdulRazaq said: “I want to advise all the beneficiaries to fully utilize the benefits of this programme aimed at lifting you out of your present insolvent state, you can do this by engaging in contributory savings among yourselves. “This will enable you to find something to fall back on after the expiration in the next one year.”

AbdulRazaq also admonished the people in charge of the programme to ensure that all the 1,638 people are registered in the scheme. “I want to admonish the staff of Labour” intensive Public Workfare (LIPW), not to leave any stone unturned in enrolling all the 1,638 beneficiaries in the scheme.

“It is by so doing that the poor and vulnerable youths in the state will be availed of the full opportunities and benefits derivable from the impactful programme,” he said.

Earlier, the technical head of the programme, Alhaji Shamsideen Aregbe, had said that the scheme was designed to provide relief for vulnerable people, to mitigate effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This LIPW scheme under the auspices of the Nigerian COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, NG-CARES, programme is designed to provide immediate employment opportunity in Social sectors.

“To address the emergency constraints of loss of labour income among the poor and the vulnerable households as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aregbe said.

He added that the scheme is targeted at poor and vulnerable households of ages between 18 and 50 years, with educational qualification of Senior Secondary Certificate and below

