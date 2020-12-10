News

1,650 sacked Mobil contract staff protest in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

No fewer than 1,650 ExxonMobil contract workers sacked in Akwa Ibom State yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest to demand payment of their entitlements owed by their employers. When New Telegraph visited the scene of the protest yesterday at the Mobil Housing Estate in Eket Local Government Area of the state, the protesters, who gathered under a canopy in front of the estate were drumming and chanting solidarity songs.

The protesters, however, recalled that they had met some officials of ExxonMobil on Monday, December 7 to conclude negotiations between the employers and the employees, but that the meeting was inconclusive.

The spokesman for the group, Mr. Christian Assam, explained that ExxonMobil through NETCO contracted the youths to upgrade cables at Qua Iboe Terminal and they should pay the youth their entitlements. Assam, who alleged that ExxonMobil refused to conclude negotiations and resolutions with their employers in the state, said: “We held a meeting with ExxonMobil yesterday through the invitation of Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources and the meeting was supposed to bring about lasting resolution in favour of parties, but it was inconclusive.” But, while reacting, the Manager, Media and Communications for ExxonMobil, Mr. Ogechukwu Udeagha, said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (NNPC/MPN) Joint Venture had no obligation to staff of our third party contractors.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CAC Issues NYCN New Certificate of Trustees, Council President now Secretary of BoT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) with a new certificate of registration and reconstitute the new board of trustees. CAC had in a letter with reference number COM/SPM/2020/044 dated 9th October 2020 signed by Dr Femi Ogunlade for the Registrar General addressed to the sacked Chairman, Board […]
News

Abiodun: Ogun needs 150 junior doctors to check manpower shortage

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the state needs additional 150 doctors in the junior cadre to reduce the acute shortage of manpower in the state-owned hospitals.   The governor disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the National Physicians’ week of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abeokuta, the state capital.   […]
News

Court dismisses suit against Oshiomhole, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi yesterday dismissed a suit filed against the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and three others. The said suit, which was filed by Comrade Mustapha Salihu and five others, had prompted the court to grant an interim order on March 4 suspending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: