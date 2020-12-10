1,650 sacked Mobil contract staff protest in A’Ibom

No fewer than 1,650 ExxonMobil contract workers sacked in Akwa Ibom State yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest to demand payment of their entitlements owed by their employers. When New Telegraph visited the scene of the protest yesterday at the Mobil Housing Estate in Eket Local Government Area of the state, the protesters, who gathered under a canopy in front of the estate were drumming and chanting solidarity songs.

The protesters, however, recalled that they had met some officials of ExxonMobil on Monday, December 7 to conclude negotiations between the employers and the employees, but that the meeting was inconclusive.

The spokesman for the group, Mr. Christian Assam, explained that ExxonMobil through NETCO contracted the youths to upgrade cables at Qua Iboe Terminal and they should pay the youth their entitlements. Assam, who alleged that ExxonMobil refused to conclude negotiations and resolutions with their employers in the state, said: “We held a meeting with ExxonMobil yesterday through the invitation of Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources and the meeting was supposed to bring about lasting resolution in favour of parties, but it was inconclusive.” But, while reacting, the Manager, Media and Communications for ExxonMobil, Mr. Ogechukwu Udeagha, said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (NNPC/MPN) Joint Venture had no obligation to staff of our third party contractors.

Like this: Like Loading...