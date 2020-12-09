Business

1650 sacked Mobil contract staff protest in A’Ibom

No fewer than 1,650 sacked contract workers of ExxonMobil Wednesday embarked on a peaceful protest to demand payment of their entitlements by their employer in Akwa Ibom.
Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the protest on Wednesday, said the protesters were seen chanting solidarity songs with drums under the canopy in front of the Mobil Housing Estate in Eket Local Government Area of the state.
The protesters said that they met with some officials of ExxonMobil to conclude negotiations between the employers and the employees on Monday, but the meeting was inconclusive.
The spokesman of the group, Mr Christian Assam, explained that ExxonMobil through NETCO gave work to the youths to upgrade cables at Qua Iboe Terminal and should pay the group their entitlements.
He alleged that ExxonMobil refused to finalised the negotiations and resolutions with their employers in the state.

