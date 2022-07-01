News

165m Nigerians still at risk of tropical diseases – Sightsavers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

An international non-profit org a n i s at i o n , Sightsavers, has said that about 165 million Nigerians are still at risk of tropical diseases across the country. Country Director of Sightsavers in Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, who said this in an official statement, also noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s participation in signing of the declaration was commendable and was a big relief to both vic-tims of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and stakeholders that have over the years committed to the fight.

He said government’s reinvigorated effort and commitment would help in eliminating five NTDs, trachoma, river blindness (onchocerciasis), lymphatic filariasis (LF) schistosomiasis and intestinal worms soil transmitted helminths (STH). Isiyaku explained that particularly, the pledge was a game changer, as it guarantees “increase funding and resources across the country to support the elimination of NTDs; strengthen collaboration, especially for water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives (WASH).” He added that over 30 years, Sightsavers as an organisation, had demonstrated resilience to supporting patients of NTDs in the country and would remain steadfast in supporting the government’s efforts.

 

