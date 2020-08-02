News

Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday gave reasons why his administration would not be able to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state anytime soon. He said the state government would not be able to pay gratuities until a garnishing order placed on accounts of the state was removed.

 

Some pensioners in the state had secured court judgement against the state which ordered for the garnishing of the state accounts recently. He told members of the Corrrespondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Nasarawa State Council who paid hi

 

m Sallah homage at Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area at the weekend that pensioners can only have their gratuities paid when the garnishing order placed on state’s accounts was removed. The governor said the state government was able to pay July salary despite

 

the garnishing order on such accounts after he called the headquarters of those banks in Lagos, where the accounts of the state were domiciled. Governor Sule said: “When the accounts were garnished, I have to start calling Lagos, the headquarters of these banks so that we will be able to pay salaries.

 

So we’ve been able to pay salaries, but we’ve not been able to pay pensioners because the approval I got from Lagos was only enough to pay salaries.

 

“One thing that is very worrisome in Nasarawa State is that the numbers of garnishing orders for Nasarawa State are enormous and are unfortunate. The reason is that the state has no enough resources to get those garnishing orders off its neck.”

