News

17 aspirants for UI VC race showcase plans for institution’s devt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Ahead of the December election of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, seventeen aspirants to the position yesterday showcased their plans for the development of the premier institution including a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, who said that he would make the institution a problem-solving centre for Nigeria. Other aspirants at a viral presentation where community members watched through Zoom were Professors Remi-Raji, Kayode Adebowale, Bunmi Olaopa, Olatunde Kalilu, C.O.O Kolawole, Raheem Lawal, Oladele Layiwola, Olusegun Ademowo, Temitope Alonge, Akeem Fawehinmi, Babatunde Lateef Adeleke, Kolapo Hamzat among others.

The programme was which organised by the University of Ibadan Community Forum championed by members of ASUU, SSANU, NASU and Student Union, was chaired by Dr. Yemi Faroumbi. According to Aderinto, if elected as the next VC to take over from Prof. Idowu Olayinka, he would ensure that the institution was positioned to present position papers on government policies and offer workable solutions to the problems of corruption, poverty, unemployment and insecurity. Like other aspirants, Aderinto identified underfunding and infrastructure limitation as impediments to the actualisation of full potential of the Premier University.

In their presentations, Professor Kayode Adebowale who is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) promised to encourage town and gown and strengthen internally generated revenue while Professor Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, former Dean Faculty of Arts, vowed to pursue proactive welfare system which would discourage industrial strike and engender collaborative refocusing research for a postoil economy. In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Faroumbi charged whoever would emerge as the 13th Vice Chancellor not to “abandon yesterday and today” but to “consolidate and build on the strength of yesterday and today.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bauchi CP: Community policing’ll solve Nigeria’s security challenges

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauc hi

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, yesterday described community policing as a potent strategy to solve the security challenges bedevilling the country.   Jimeta made this assertion during the official inauguration of the Bauchi State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) by Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir held at the Government House, Bauchi.   He […]
News

NNPC, oil workers disagree over sack of 850 refineries’ staff

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil workers’ unions in Nigeria, yesterday, declared that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had fired 850 support staff at the three refineries, an allegation the corporation swiftly denied.   Rising under the auspices of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN), […]
News

COVID-19, population growth now threats to national security – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  …admits health sector in fragile state Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid population growth, now constituted threats to national security. This was as it added that the novel coronavirus disease, and other infectious diseases plaquing the country, had exposed the fragility of the nation’s health system. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: