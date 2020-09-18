17 aspirants for UI VC race showcase plans for institution’s devt

Ahead of the December election of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, seventeen aspirants to the position yesterday showcased their plans for the development of the premier institution including a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, who said that he would make the institution a problem-solving centre for Nigeria. Other aspirants at a viral presentation where community members watched through Zoom were Professors Remi-Raji, Kayode Adebowale, Bunmi Olaopa, Olatunde Kalilu, C.O.O Kolawole, Raheem Lawal, Oladele Layiwola, Olusegun Ademowo, Temitope Alonge, Akeem Fawehinmi, Babatunde Lateef Adeleke, Kolapo Hamzat among others.

The programme was which organised by the University of Ibadan Community Forum championed by members of ASUU, SSANU, NASU and Student Union, was chaired by Dr. Yemi Faroumbi. According to Aderinto, if elected as the next VC to take over from Prof. Idowu Olayinka, he would ensure that the institution was positioned to present position papers on government policies and offer workable solutions to the problems of corruption, poverty, unemployment and insecurity. Like other aspirants, Aderinto identified underfunding and infrastructure limitation as impediments to the actualisation of full potential of the Premier University.

In their presentations, Professor Kayode Adebowale who is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) promised to encourage town and gown and strengthen internally generated revenue while Professor Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, former Dean Faculty of Arts, vowed to pursue proactive welfare system which would discourage industrial strike and engender collaborative refocusing research for a postoil economy. In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Faroumbi charged whoever would emerge as the 13th Vice Chancellor not to “abandon yesterday and today” but to “consolidate and build on the strength of yesterday and today.”

Like this: Like Loading...