News Top Stories

17 Corps members deployed to Edo test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

A total of 17 Corps members recently deployed to Edo State have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin for treatment. According to the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi, who was in company of Governor Godwin Obaseki during the inspection tour of the infectious disease isolation centre at the hospital in Benin, even though the confirmed cases are unvaccinated, they are undertaking studies and analysis to find out if there is Delta variant in the state.

A personal assistant to the Edo State coordinator of the Nationa Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Ozeto Waheed, who confirmed the disease, said that 17 corps members serving in the state were receiving treatment. “When prospective corps members report, they are expected to be tested at the gate and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is usually taken to the isolation centre for further confirmation,” he added. Governor, Godwin Obaseki assured the public of the state’s readiness to deal effectively with the Delta variant of the virus, noting that there has been no confirmed case of the deadly variant of the virus in the state.

He said: “We are beginning to see an increasing number of cases of the Delta variant in the country; this has become worrisome, hence the need to undertake a thorough analysis and study of the situation and use the data and information collected to make decisions on issues.” As part of the effort to vaccinate more Edo people in order to protect them from the deadly virus, Obaseki disclosed that he spoke with the National Primary Healthcare Agency last week on the initiative.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo decorates new Ag. IGP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently decorating Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police, IGP. President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police. The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents […]
News

Top trumpeter Kwitee set to release jazz album ‘SHADOW’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Top Nigerian trumpeter, Kwitee has finalized plans to release his much anticipated jazz album titled Shadow. The jazz album is made up of 12 tracks which is a bold project to serenade his fans and lovers of jazz music. Kwitee, who is one of the most sought after trumpeters in Nigeria, says the jazz album […]
News

Insecurity: Senator threatens to embrace self-defence

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

There is palpable fear that the crisis between Fulani herders and communities in the South-West part of the country may deteriorate, following threats by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), to join his Yewa kinsmen in Ogun State for self defence.   This was as the senator representing Cross River South in the Senate on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica