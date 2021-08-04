17 Corps members deployed to Edo test positive for COVID-19

A total of 17 Corps members recently deployed to Edo State have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin for treatment. According to the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi, who was in company of Governor Godwin Obaseki during the inspection tour of the infectious disease isolation centre at the hospital in Benin, even though the confirmed cases are unvaccinated, they are undertaking studies and analysis to find out if there is Delta variant in the state.

A personal assistant to the Edo State coordinator of the Nationa Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Ozeto Waheed, who confirmed the disease, said that 17 corps members serving in the state were receiving treatment. “When prospective corps members report, they are expected to be tested at the gate and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is usually taken to the isolation centre for further confirmation,” he added. Governor, Godwin Obaseki assured the public of the state’s readiness to deal effectively with the Delta variant of the virus, noting that there has been no confirmed case of the deadly variant of the virus in the state.

He said: “We are beginning to see an increasing number of cases of the Delta variant in the country; this has become worrisome, hence the need to undertake a thorough analysis and study of the situation and use the data and information collected to make decisions on issues.” As part of the effort to vaccinate more Edo people in order to protect them from the deadly virus, Obaseki disclosed that he spoke with the National Primary Healthcare Agency last week on the initiative.

