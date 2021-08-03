17 Corps members deployed to Edo test positive to COVID-19

A total of 17 Corps members recently deployed to Edo State have tested positive to COVID-19 and have been admitted to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Edo State for treatment.

According to the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi, who was in company of Governor Godwin Obaseki during the inspection tour of the state’s infectious disease isolation centre at the hospital in Benin conceded that even though the confirmed cases are unvaccinated, they are undertaking studies and analysis to find out if there is Delta variant in the state.

A personal assistant to the Edo State coordinator of the youth scheme, Mr. Ozeto Waheed, who confirmed the disease, said that 17 corps members serving in the state are currently receiving treatment.

“When prospective corps members report, they are expected to be tested at the gate and anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is usually taken to the isolation centre for further confirmation,” he added.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki assured of the state’s readiness to deal effectively with the Delta variant of the virus, noting that there has been no confirmed case of the deadly variant of the virus in the state.

