17 dead, four injured as bus crashes into trailer

No fewer than 17 people have been declared dead and four others injured in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on the Kwali/Abaji Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The accident which took place around 6:30 am on Tuesday involved a Toyota bus with registration number GME 201 ZU crashing into a trailer with registration number BAU 632 XA.

Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem has described the incident as “avoidable” and attributed it to excessive speed and fatigue on the part of the drivers.

In a statement issued on the incident, Kazeem said that fatigue must have set in following the driver’s indulgence in a night-long trip without observing adequate rest within the driving period.

“Unfortunately, there were a total of 22 occupants involved in the crash, out of which 17 victims, all male were killed. Four other occupants, also male victims who were rescued alive, sustained various degrees of injuries, while the remaining one male occupant was rescued without any injury.

“As at the time of this statement, the emergency rescue team of the corps has concluded the rescue of the injured victims to Abaji General Hospital for immediate medical attention, while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the mortuary,” the statement read.

