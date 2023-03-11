17 Females Who Made It To 10th National Assembly Amid Calls For Women Inclusiveness

Following the continued clamour for women’s inclusiveness in governance, no fewer than 17 females have won the February 25 National Assembly election and are set to be inaugurated into the 10th Red and Green chambers of the NASS come June 2023.

The 17 women had also received their Certificates of Return (CoR) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alongside other elective members.

New Telegraph reports that the electoral umpire had presented CoR to 98 senators-elect out of the 109 seats in the upper legislative chamber, while 325 House of Representatives-elect has also received theirs out of the 360 seats in the lower chamber after he declared elections inconclusive in some of the senatorial districts and federal constituencies due to some factors.

While three females won at the Senate, 14 won at the House of Representatives, making a total of 17 female lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly.

The above outcome showed a great setback for women’s representation in the Senate as their number dropped significantly from 8 in the 9th Senate to only 3 in the incoming 10th Senate.

However, in the House of Representatives, the number of females slightly increased from the current 13 to 14.

The move to provide 111 special seats for women in the National Assembly to bridge the wide gender gaps in the parliament failed as a bill proposed to that effect was not voted on during the last constitutional amendments.

At the Senate, Banigo Ipalibo Harry of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the West senatorial district of Rivers; Ireti Heebah Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) won the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) seat while Adebule Idiat Oluranti of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Lagos West senatorial seat.

In the House of Representatives, of the 14 females who won, 7 are new faces, while the remaining 7 are returning lawmakers.

The new faces that won include Nnabuife Chinwe Clara of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), who won the Orumba North/Orumba South federal constituency of Anambra State; Orogbu Obiageli of the LP won the Awka North/Awka South federal constituency; Gwacham Maureen Chime of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won the Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency of Anambra; Regina Akume of the APC won the Gboko/Tarka federal constituency of Benue; Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake of the PDP won Ethiope East/Ethiope West constituency of Delta State, while Fatima Talba of APC won Nangre/Potiskum constituency of Yobe State.

Others are Onuh Onyeche Blessing of the APC, who clinched the Otukpo/Ohimini constituency of Benue State; Zainab Gimba of APC won the Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge constituency of Borno State; Beni Butmak Lar of the PDP won Lantang North/Lantang South constituency of Plateau State, while Goodhead Boma of the PDP won Akuku Toru/Asari Toru constituency of Rivers State.

Also among the winners are Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim of the APC, who won the Damaturu/Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa constituency of Yobe State; Onuoha Miriam Odinaka of the APC won Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo constituency of Imo State and Adewunmi Ariyomi Onanuga of the APC won Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North constituency of Ogun State.

Faces of New Entrants

Banigo Ipalibo Harry

Dr Ipalibo, a medical doctor and the current deputy governor of Rivers State, was born to the Harry family of Obuama in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State on December 20, 1952. She made history as the first female deputy governor of Rivers State since May 29, 2015. She attended Queens College, Yaba, Lagos between 1964 and 1968 and returned to the same school between 1969 and 1970 for a high school result.

She proceeded to the University of Ibadan and obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and thus qualified as a medical doctor in 1976.

Idiat Oluranti Adebule

She was born on November 27, 1970. Adebule served as the 15th deputy governor of Lagos State and the sixth woman to occupy the office from 2015 to 2019.

Ireti Heebah Kingibe

Ireti is the former wife of a one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe.

Born on June 2, 1954, Ireti is the younger sister to Ajoke Mohammed, the wife of a former Nigerian head of state, Murtala Muhammed.

She schooled in Queens College, Lagos, Washington Irving High School, and the University of Minnesota, United States, where she bagged a degree in Civil Engineering.

Ireti worked as a quality control engineer at the Bradley Precast Concrete Inc from 1978 to 1979.

She left to join the Minnesota Department of Transportation Design unit, where she worked as an engineer between 1979 and 1991.

Ireti served as a project supervisor for the Directorate of Works at the Nigerian Air Force station in Ikeja, Lagos between 1981 and 1982, after completing the mandatory one-year national youth service.

She entered partisan politics in 1990 when she joined the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP). She was appointed as the adviser to the party’s national chairman.

Regina Akume

Regina Akume of the APC won the Gboko/Tarka House of Representatives seat. She is the wife of George Akume, a former senator and current Minister of Inter-Governmental Affairs and Special Duties.

Regina secured 47,086 votes to beat the incumbent, John Dyegh of the PDP, who polled 24,639.

Blessing Onyeche Onuh

Onuh Onyechi Blessing, who won the Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue State, is a daughter of former Senate President David Mark.

Beni Lar

Beni Lar is the daughter of a foremost politician or one time governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lar.

She has served in various committees of the House such as Women Affairs and Human Rights, among others.

Lady Maureen Chinwe Gwacham

Lady Maureen Chinwe Gwacham, candidate of the APGA won the seat for the just concluded House of Representatives election for Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency.

Gwacham scored a total of 15, 299 votes, defeating her close rival in the YPP, Charles Uchenna Okafor, who polled 13,332.

Prof Lilian Orogbu

Prof Lilian Orogbu, a lecturer in the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) won the Awka North and South federal constituency of Anambra State under the platform of the LP.

The returning officer of INEC, Mr Uche Nriagu, declared the Labour Party candidate, Lilian Orogbu winner with 29,629 votes, defeating her closest rival, Obi Nwankwo, who got 18,081 votes.

Khadija Bukar Abba

Khadija Bukar Abba is a four-time member of the House of Representatives, representing Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani and Tarmuwa federal constituency of Yobe State. She is returning for the fifth time. She was first elected in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023. Abba has also served as commissioner for transport and energy, Yobe State, as well as minister of state for foreign affairs under President Buhari.

