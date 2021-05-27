Metro & Crime

17 Kano varsity students held for harassing female colleagues

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

At least 17 students of the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting their female colleagues for not wearing gown otherwise called “Abaya.”. The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Shehu Alhaji, said following reports of harassment of female students by the “male gang” members, the authorities swung into action.

According to him, the management has already identified some of the suspects and that decisive penalty will be slammed on them. Alhaji said the university had constituted a powerful committee, headed by DVC Academics, to identify the unscrupulous students involved and recommend immediate disciplinary actions to be taken against the culprits without delay, to serve as deterrent to others.

He said: “Already, the Security Department of our university has identified 17 persons in connection to female students’ harassment over wearing of female gown.” The VC said the committee was given only a day to submit its report and thereafter all the students identified would be decisively dealt with without delay. A video clip went viral on social media showing some male students verbally assaulting a female student who was not wearing the female gown, “Abaya”. It attracted the attention of the public who called on the institution’s management to take the immediate action on the matter before it leads to anarchy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Makinde re-opens shut Shasha Market

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday ordered the immediate re-opening of Shasha Market shut on February 14 in the wake of the bloody clash between some Hausa and Yoruba leading to killings.   The governor gave the order at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, during a peace-keeping meeting with the leaders of […]
Metro & Crime

Police arraigns three female suspects for defrauding Galaxy TV of N16m

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police Thursday arraigned three female suspects, alongside one male, for allegedly defrauding Galaxy TV to the tune of over N16 million through bank cheques. The suspects: 37-year-old, Fasan Tolulope Bolanle (f); Nwosu Ugonna Bernard (37-year-old male); Oshin Omolara (27-year-old female) and Judith Elika Ehiwario (33-year-old female), were […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: 286 fleeing inmates of Edo Correctional Centers return voluntarily

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cajetan Mmuta, Benin A total of 286 out of the 1,900 inmates who escaped from the Oko Medium Correctional Centre and Sapele Road Correctional Centre, otherwise known as ‘White House’, in Benin, the Edo State capital, have had a change of heart and have returned to the two centres. The returnees were among the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica