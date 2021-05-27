17 Kano varsity students held for harassing female colleagues

At least 17 students of the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting their female colleagues for not wearing gown otherwise called “Abaya.”. The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Shehu Alhaji, said following reports of harassment of female students by the “male gang” members, the authorities swung into action.

According to him, the management has already identified some of the suspects and that decisive penalty will be slammed on them. Alhaji said the university had constituted a powerful committee, headed by DVC Academics, to identify the unscrupulous students involved and recommend immediate disciplinary actions to be taken against the culprits without delay, to serve as deterrent to others.

He said: “Already, the Security Department of our university has identified 17 persons in connection to female students’ harassment over wearing of female gown.” The VC said the committee was given only a day to submit its report and thereafter all the students identified would be decisively dealt with without delay. A video clip went viral on social media showing some male students verbally assaulting a female student who was not wearing the female gown, “Abaya”. It attracted the attention of the public who called on the institution’s management to take the immediate action on the matter before it leads to anarchy.

