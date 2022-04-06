17 soldiers feared killed, 19 injured as bandits invade army camp in Kaduna

At least 17 soldiers are feared to have been killed and 19 others seriously injured by terrorists in a fresh attack in Kaduna State.

The attack took place in an army camp in the troubled Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Sources told New Telegraph that the fierce battle had taken place between the soldiers and the bandits, who invaded their camp, at about 8pm on Sunday.

The bandits, who were in large numbers and riding on motorcycles, were said to have taken the soldiers unawares, after about two hours of battle the soldiers were said to have been overpowered and had to beat a retreat.

The soldiers were said to have regrouped and attacked the bandits who were ravaging the camp, killing many of them before the rest escaped on their motorcycles.

According to a source, not less than 17 soldiers were killed in the attack and 19 others injured. The bodies of those killed were said to have been deposited at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna while the wounded were being temporarily treated at the Birnin Gwari hospital before onward movement to the army hospital in Kaduna. The terrorists were said to have launched the attack with Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) and other weapons.

“They went away with several weapons belonging to the soldiers,” the source said. The number of bandits killed during the attack was yet to be clear as at the time of writing this report

