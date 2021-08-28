News Top Stories

17 students, 1 lecturer of College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Zamfara

Zamfara State government in collaboration with the security agencies have secured the unconditional release of the recently abducted 17 students and one lecturer of Bakura College of Agriculture and Animal Science. However, two of the kidnapped students died in the custody of the kidnappers. Receiving the released students and teacher at the Government House Gusau yesterday, Governor Bello Matawalle, said that, his administration will continue to work with its Peace Reconciliation Movements as it yielded positive results by having a large number of bandits turned nee leaf. “A dialogue was used to secure the unconditional release of the abducted Bakura students, and my administration will endeavor to maintain the tempo as it works, a large number of victims have regained freedom through use of this peace initiative,’’ he said.

The governor added that: “We have been succeeding because hundreds of sophisticated firearms and other dangerous weapons were recovered alongside massive repentance by the bandits who thought would have never been forgiven by the governments and relevant authorities in legitimate societies. “It is important to note that, this time again as usual, we engaged repentant bandits to have negotiated with the abductors of Bakura students until they agreed to release their abductees ransom free who will later reunite with their beloved parents”, Maawalle has explained.

