17 teenage hoodlums arrested in Lagos

Detectives have arrested 17 suspected teenage hoodlums terrorising residents of Lagos State. The arrest was part of efforts of the police to neutralise various groups of deadly armed hoodlums, cultists and miscreants, fond of causing pains and agonies to innocent residents of the state.

The suspects are Afolabi Abeeb (18), Adeniyi Fawaz (18), Ezekiel Kehinde (16), Babatunde Toheeb (17), Olarewaju Qudri (19), Sunday Okon (16), Muhammed Usman (17), Ayinla Teslim (18), Ayantunji Daniel (17), and Prince Ogungbemi (17) Others are Ope Semiu (18), Abeeb Ajayi (14), Toheeb Lamido (15), Israel Oyeyemi (14), Omokunle Tomola (16), Faruq Babatunde (20), and Damilare Alabi (15).

The state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that based on the command’s proactive measures to curb crimes, the police operatives attached to Orile Division, on Monday arrested 17 armed hoodlums, who were attacking, harassing and dispossessing members of the public of their belongings around Amosun, Zion, Mosalasi and Ikale Street at Saari Iganmu area of the metropolis, with dangerous weapons. Adejobi, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while reaffirming his zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices, ordered the suspects to be profiled, investigated and charged to court without any delay in order to nip their criminal potentials and tendencies in the bud. Odumosu assured the general public of the zeal of the police, under his leadership, and in line with the ideological perspectives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to adopt modern and effective anti-crime strategies to provide adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State.

