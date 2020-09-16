Metro & Crime

17 teenage hoodlums arrested in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Detectives have arrested 17 suspected teenage hoodlums terrorising residents of Lagos State. The arrest was part of efforts of the police to neutralise various groups of deadly armed hoodlums, cultists and miscreants, fond of causing pains and agonies to innocent residents of the state.

The suspects are Afolabi Abeeb (18), Adeniyi Fawaz (18), Ezekiel Kehinde (16), Babatunde Toheeb (17), Olarewaju Qudri (19), Sunday Okon (16), Muhammed Usman (17), Ayinla Teslim (18), Ayantunji Daniel (17), and Prince Ogungbemi (17) Others are Ope Semiu (18), Abeeb Ajayi (14), Toheeb Lamido (15), Israel Oyeyemi (14), Omokunle Tomola (16), Faruq Babatunde (20), and Damilare Alabi (15).

The state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that based on the command’s proactive measures to curb crimes, the police operatives attached to Orile Division, on Monday arrested 17 armed hoodlums, who were attacking, harassing and dispossessing members of the public of their belongings around Amosun, Zion, Mosalasi and Ikale Street at Saari Iganmu area of the metropolis, with dangerous weapons. Adejobi, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while reaffirming his zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices, ordered the suspects to be profiled, investigated and charged to court without any delay in order to nip their criminal potentials and tendencies in the bud. Odumosu assured the general public of the zeal of the police, under his leadership, and in line with the ideological perspectives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to adopt modern and effective anti-crime strategies to provide adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NUJ commends Buhari for reappointing Ari DG ITF

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Sir Joseph Ari as the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) for another tenure of four years. The Secretary of NUJ in Plateau State, Mr Peter Amine in a press statement signed and issue to […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos shuts Eti-Osa isolation centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos government has shut down the isolation centre in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the closure of the facility at Lagos House, Marina, during the 17th update on the management of coronavirus in the state. He said the isolation centre at Agindigbi in Ikeja would also […]
Metro & Crime

Fake DSS offcer breaches Buhari’s security, steals guest’s bag

Posted on Author Abiodun Bello

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 32-year-old man, Boniface Oburuku, for stealing from an international guest.   The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that Oburuku impersonated an officer of the Department of Stat Service (DSS) to access an event which had President Muhammadu Buhari in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: