17 wounded, vehicles destroyed as thugs attack APC senatorial candidate’s convoy in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano At least 17 people sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected political thugs unleashed attack on the campaign motorcade of Kano Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura.

 

The incident which happened at Gayawa village, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State obstructed the peace of the sleepy community for several hours leaving residents scampering for safety. Although, no account of life threatening injuries were reported, eyewitness revealed that the senatorial candidate fondly call AA Zaura narrowly escaped unhurt in the incidents that left more than 10 campaign vehicles vandalised.

Confirming the development, AA Zaura’s media aide, Ibrahim Mua’azzam disclosed that the incident occurred when the senatorial candidate was returning from a condolence visit. Although Ibrahim noted that actors in the act are to be identified, he said independent assessment confirmed 17 minors and three major injuries, many of them receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital.

He said, “it is true Zaura’s motorcades was attached around Gadar  Katako, a border community to Ungogo and Nassarawa Local Government Areas, although the actors are yet to be identified, but Zaura has called for calm. “From our interim assessment of the damage caused by this inimical act has so far revealed 17 minor and major casualties.

The major casualties are undergoing treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital. We also have 17 cars damaged.” He said: “Zaura wants to assure victims of the attack that they would be taken care of absolutely. We can also assure that all legal means will be taken against the culprit and I can tell you they would be brought to book,” Mua’azzam noted.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, AA Zaura Campaign organisation, Yahaya Adamu Garin Ali has petitioned the Kano State Police Command demanding thorough investigation into the attack on the campaign convoy of the senatorial candidate.

A petition directed to the Commissioner of Police dated December 17, 2022, a copy of which was made available to journalists, Garin Ali challenged the police to unveil the culprits and institute their prosecution immediately. “We have asked our supporters to remain calm and await the outcome of the police investigation, because we have faith that they will do justice,” Garin Ali said.

 

