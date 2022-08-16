17-year-old Redeemers varsity student escapes from kidnappers’ den

A 17-year-old kidnap victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa, has escaped from his abductors’ den.

New Telegraph gathered that, the teenager, who is a 100 Level Mass Communication student of the Redeemers University, Ede in Osun State, was abducted last week while on his way to the 70th annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Akinlaja, it was gathered was on his way to join his parents at the convention held at the church’s headquarters located at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway when he was kidnapped. Akinlaja, however escaped from the kidnapper’s hideout before security operatives got to their den, in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State governor, Kunle Somorin confirmed the development in a statement to journalists yesterday.

“The victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa is a 100 Level Mass Communication student of the Redeemers University, Edi in Osun State. He was on his way to join his parents when he was kidnapped.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...