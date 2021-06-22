17-year-old teenager narrates how native doctor kidnapped, raped her

A 17-year-old teenager (name withheld) Tuesday narrated how a traditional healer/native doctor, identified as Prince Tom, who was to treat her ailing father, kidnapped and raped her in Lagos.

The lady told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos that she was a 15-year-old senior secondary school student when Tom had come to her home on December 10, 2019 with a member of her family’s church.

The defendant, Prince Tom, is standing trial on two counts of defilement and kidnapping.

While led in evidence by the State Prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, the witness said the defendant asked for N25,000 as part of the fee to cure her father from a stroke and her mother directed her to follow him to a point of sale (POS) operator to withdraw the money.

Testifying before the court, the teenager said: “We went to various POS’ to make withdrawals but were unsuccessful because the operators had insufficient funds.

“We had to take a commercial motorcycle from my neighbourhood in Bariga to Ilupeju to look for a POS machine.

“When we got to Ilupeju, my mother called him on the phone and I heard him telling her that I am like his sister and that he cannot do anything to me.

“He approached a commercial tricycle park and informed the drivers that we are siblings who just came to Lagos from the village and and asked for a hotel around the area.

“I had exhausted my transport fare, I’m always staying at home, my parents don’t allow me go out, so upon hearing him asking for a hotel, I told him I wanted to go back home.

“He said that he is seeing something in the spiritual realm that if we go back home my father will die. He said we should do it for my father and follow him to the hotel to do the necessary things.

“He took me to a hotel (name withheld) in Mushin and paid for a room but I refused to follow him into the hotel room, but he persuaded me to follow him so that we can pray for my father’s healing.

“In the room, he was praying in God’s name and he brought out a black oil and said that in the next five minutes my father is going to get up from his sick bed and walk.

“After five minutes, he said ‘okay it is done’, let us enjoy ourselves. but I insisted that we should go home. He asked if I was stupid and told me to lie on the bed.

“I refused and the next thing I felt was a gun pointed at my head. I started shouting and he held my neck removed my trousers and forcefully had sex with me.

“I went to the bathroom afterwards and was crying and he said I should not tell my mother what happened and asked if I had eaten, I said I had not eaten since 4pm and the time was 8pm,” she said.

