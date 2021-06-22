Metro & Crime

17-year-old teenager narrates how native doctor kidnapped, raped her

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

A 17-year-old teenager (name withheld) Tuesday narrated how a traditional healer/native doctor, identified as Prince Tom, who was to treat her ailing father, kidnapped and raped her in Lagos.
The lady told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos that she was a 15-year-old senior secondary school student when Tom had come to her home on December 10, 2019 with a member of her family’s church.
The defendant, Prince Tom, is standing trial on two counts of defilement and kidnapping.
While led in evidence by the State Prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, the witness said the defendant asked for N25,000 as part of the fee to cure her father from a stroke and her mother directed her to follow him to a point of sale (POS) operator to withdraw the money.
Testifying before the court, the teenager said: “We went to various POS’ to make withdrawals but were unsuccessful because the operators had insufficient funds.
“We had to take a commercial motorcycle from my neighbourhood in Bariga to Ilupeju to look for a POS machine.
“When we got to Ilupeju, my mother called him on the phone and I heard him telling her that I am like his sister and that he cannot do anything to me.
“He approached a commercial tricycle park and informed the drivers that we are siblings who just came to Lagos from the village and and asked for a hotel around the area.
“I had exhausted my transport fare, I’m always staying at home, my parents don’t allow me go out, so upon hearing him asking for a hotel, I told him I wanted to go back home.
“He said that he is seeing something in the spiritual realm that if we go back home my father will die. He said we should do it for my father and follow him to the hotel to do the necessary things.
“He took me to a hotel (name withheld) in Mushin and paid for a room but I refused to follow him into the hotel room, but he persuaded me to follow him so that we can pray for my father’s healing.
“In the room, he was praying in God’s name and he brought out a black oil and said that in the next five minutes my father is going to get up from his sick bed and walk.
“After five minutes, he said ‘okay it is done’, let us enjoy ourselves. but I insisted that we should go home. He asked if I was stupid and told me to lie on the bed.
“I refused and the next thing I felt was a gun pointed at my head. I started shouting and he held my neck removed my trousers and forcefully had sex with me.
“I went to the bathroom afterwards and was crying and he said I should not tell my mother what happened and asked if I had eaten, I said I had not eaten since 4pm and the time was 8pm,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue APC lawmaker remanded for alleged criminal conspiracy, robbery

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Ajim, Friday remanded Hon. Jonathan Agbidye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in prison custody for alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and abduction. Hon. Agbidye, who represents Katsina-Ala East State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, was remanded alongside one Denen Zuamo of […]
Metro & Crime

Panic, gridlock over gas leakage on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

No cause for alarm, says NNPC Fear gripped residents and motorists yesterday as gas leaked from a pipeline at Magboro on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Many motorists abandoned their vehicles and fled to avoid being caught in a fire outbreak, in case of an explosion. The sound of the leakage, which was heard several kilometres away, […]
Metro & Crime

We’re not giving land to herders – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…’But we’ll key into the FG’s National Livestock Transformation Plan’     Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has iterated that the state will not release any part of its land for herders.   Akeredolu spoke while playing host to a delegation of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) led by its Country Representative, Mr Fred […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica