News

170 US lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe Biden’s administration to address “troubling” human rights issues as it formulates policy for dealings with Turkey.
The letter, dated Feb. 26 and made public on Monday, notes that NATO ally Turkey has long been an important U.S. partner but says the administration of President Tayyip Erdogan has strained the relationship, Reuters reports.
“Strategic issues have rightfully received significant attention in our bilateral relationship, but the gross violation of human rights and democratic backsliding taking place in Turkey are also of significant concern,” said the letter, whose signers included Representatives Greg Meeks, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mike McCaul, the panel’s ranking Republican member.
Erdogan said on Feb. 20 that the common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Turkey wants improved cooperation with Washington.
But relations have frayed over a host of issues, including Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system and U.S. support for the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria.
Washington has also expressed repeated concern over rights and freedoms. The lawmakers’ letter said Erdogan and his party have weakened Turkey’s judiciary, installed political allies in key military and intelligence positions, and wrongfully imprisoned political opponents, journalists and members of minority groups.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: JAMB lifts suspension on physical ‘Era’ services

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa AbujA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has lifted the suspension on its Era services, and opened its offices nationwide to allow candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) prior to 2020, carry out certain required corrections of the processes in person.   Some of these Era services includes; printing of admission […]
News

Edo Assembly impeaches Speaker, Okiye

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, has been impeached. His removal followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Henry Okhurobo, that Okiye be removed over allegations of high-handedness. His impeachment letter was signed by nine out of the 10-member Assembly present at a brief sitting on Monday. […]
News

India, China to ‘quickly disengage’ from border standoff

Posted on Author Reporter

  India and China have agreed to “quickly disengage” from a standoff that has seen gunfire at a disputed border and accusations of kidnapping. Their foreign ministers met on Thursday and said they would ease tensions. Soldiers from both countries have periodically skirmished along the poorly demarcated border, called the Line of Actual Control, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica