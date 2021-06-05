News

170 young business owners qualify for Kwara’s non-interest loan

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

No fewer than 170 young business owners in Kwara state have been shortlisted to receive varying non-interest loans under the state government’s Kwapreneurs scheme. The business pitches of the 170 successful applicants, it was gathered, were adjudged viable following rounds of drilling by a panel of experts which assessed some 375 business prospects that turned up for the interview sessions. According to the Acting General Manager KWASSIP, Mohammed Brimah, each of the 170 pitches had been recommended to get between N150, 000 and N3million, a decision said to have been made based on their own proposals and judgment of the interview panel. Businesses selected for the prized loan of N3million would be invited to pitch to another set of judges at the grand finale at a date to be announced soon, he added. The total loans awarded by the panel stand at N101, 450,000 in line with the recommendations of the committee, Brimah said. “While we had targeted to give loans to up to 300 beneficiaries, we made sure to let the process guide us, as our utmost priority was to ensure that deserving business owners and startups that have the capacity to repay got the loans,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pro-Trump protests decry president’s election loss, opposing groups clash in Washington

Posted on Author Reporter

  Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the November 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times as police broke up sporadic clashes after dark. Organizers of Stop The Steal, linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged […]
News

3 UN Peacekeepers killed in CAR attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three United Nations (UN) peacekeepers have been killed in attacks in the Central African Republic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said in a statement. Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded by armed attackers on the domestic security forces and the UN’s MINUSCA mission in Dekoa, Kemo prefecture, and Bakouma […]
News

Flood wreaks havoc in Abeokuta, residents count losses

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

R esidents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, have begun to count their losses following a torrential downpour that resulted into flood on Saturday.     Property estimated at millions of naira, were not spared by the flood which submerged houses, shops, vehicles and goods, among others.   The heavy rain, which began in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica