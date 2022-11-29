1,700 women benefit from INTELS empowerment scheme

With a fresh batch of 73 beneficiaries, INTELS Nigeria Limited has empowered 1,700 people under its Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS) at Onne Port. WEPSS was established by INTELS in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring.

The beneficiaries are trained free of charge in two batches every year. During the graduation ceremony of the fresh batch of 73 beneficiaries under the 2022 Batch B at the WEPSS Training Centre, Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne Port, INTELS also presented a business support grant of N2 million to the best graduating student and start-up kits to 15 other outstanding graduating students.

The company also donated 1,000 garments to the Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation (CELSIR) – a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) focused on providing legal support for indigent inmates and victims of human rights violations.

CELSIR equally provides rehabilitation support to inmates from their days behind bars to assisting with reintegration

