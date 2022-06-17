17,000 officers meant for Ekiti poll’s security, not intimidation – DIG

The Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG), Johnson Kokumo, who is in charge of Ekiti State gubernatorial poll, yesterday clarified the situation surrounding the 17,000 security officers deployed for the Ekiti governorship election, saying that they are meant to secure the state and not for any form of intimidation of citizens, but to secure lives, property and ensure the rule of law. The DIG spoke at a political stakeholders’ meeting that came up at police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He assured the people that the state would be properly secured to avoid the breakdown of law and order. Kokumo added that soldiers would be at the borders of communities in the state to prevent any form of intruder or any act capable of breaking law and order. According to him, “All VIPs with security officers should be withdrawn and returned to base for the purpose of the election.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...