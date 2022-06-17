News

17,000 officers meant for Ekiti poll’s security, not intimidation – DIG

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Deputy Inspector- General of Police (DIG), Johnson Kokumo, who is in charge of Ekiti State gubernatorial poll, yesterday clarified the situation surrounding the 17,000 security officers deployed for the Ekiti governorship election, saying that they are meant to secure the state and not for any form of intimidation of citizens, but to secure lives, property and ensure the rule of law. The DIG spoke at a political stakeholders’ meeting that came up at police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He assured the people that the state would be properly secured to avoid the breakdown of law and order. Kokumo added that soldiers would be at the borders of communities in the state to prevent any form of intruder or any act capable of breaking law and order. According to him, “All VIPs with security officers should be withdrawn and returned to base for the purpose of the election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

DEBORAH SAMUEL’S MURDER
News

Deborah: Govt’s failure in tackling security raising terrorists, bandits – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Chinyere Abiaziem

…demands justice for gruesome murder The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the failure of the federal government in effectively handle issues of security breakdown in the country, was giving birth to terrorists and bandits, who were turning the country into their killing field. CAN made the outcry on Thursday in a statement signed […]
News Top Stories

Defection: Nothing attractive in APC –PDP Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

•Say Bello’s claim diversionary   Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said there is nothing attractive in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to warrant any of them defecting to the party. The governors were reacting to an allegation by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello that about 10 PDP […]
News

Russian forces regrouping for attack – NATO

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping to double down on their attacks in the east of the country, according to NATO’s Secretary General. “Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce,” Jens Stoltenberg said. The UK said Russia was bringing in between 1,200 and 2,000 troops from Georgia as reinforcements, reports the BBC. Moscow […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica