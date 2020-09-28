171 millionaires emerge in Dangote Cement promo

Dangote Cement has produced a total of 171 millionaires, spread across the country in its ongoing Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2. The promo, which kicked off in July was expected to produce 1,000 millionaires by the time it would come to an end.

The increase in the number of millionaires came as a result of new winners who were given their star prizes last week at ceremonies held in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. Speaking while presenting the dummy cheques to winners in Port Harcourt, Regional Director, South- South Dangote Cement, Mr. George Okoro, noted that the promo was to reward Nigerians for their continued patronage over the years in using Dangote Cement.

He added that Dangote Cement was well committed to uplifting and raising living standards of Nigerians as well as their financial stability. He charged the winners not to relent, but to invest the prize wisely as to yield more benefits for them in the future.

The regional director said apart from the one million naira given to winners the company was ready to give out one billion naira to one thousand customers, noting that other prices to be won include refrigerators, tricycles, recharge cards, and televisions.

The Regional Director, Lagos/Ogun states, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, welcoming the new winners from Lagos at the prize giving cer-emony in Ikeja, commended them for their loyalty and continuous use of Dangote Cement in their projects. He said the company was making progress because of consumers who had form the end chain in the distribution of any product, adding that without consumers, no product would become a success.

Mr. Bankole George, Regional Director, South East, addressing the winners at the event held at the regional office in Enugu, tasked them to buy more of Dangote Cement as there were chances of winning as many times as possible. He said people should buy cement and finish their projects instead of waiting so they can take advantage of the promo in a win-win situation

