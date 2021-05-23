News

17,141 teachers write professional qualifying exam nationwide

No fewer than 17,141 teachers on Saturday, sat for the first tranche of the 2021 Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), administered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) nationwide.

 

Addressing newsmen shortly after monitoring the exercise, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, reiterated that the Federal Government was not going back on its stance to flush out unqualified teachers from both public and private schools across the country.

 

Echono who warned schools from employing unqualified teachers, said government was poised towards ensuring professionalisation and as thus, was pitting machineries in place to clamp down on teachers not qualified to be in the classroom.

 

He said: “We have commenced the process of enforcing and implementing the policy of allowing only qualified teachers in all our schools across the country. We are starting with government schools and will thereafter move to private schools.

 

“We are already in good discussion with both states and private proprietors to ensure that this is done because this is the single largest investment you can make to your country, the future generation in ensuring that they get good quality education.”

 

Echono who noted that technology has helped in repositioning the accreditation and licensing of qualified teachers, said it has also helped to checkmate examination malpractices.

