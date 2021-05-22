Education

17,141 teachers write professional qualifying exam nationwide 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…as FG restates commitment to flushing out quacks

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No fewer than 17,141 teachers on Saturday, sat for the first tranche of the 2021 Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), administered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) nationwide.
Addressing newsmen shortly after monitoring the exercise, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, reiterated that the Federal Government was not going back on its stance to flush out unqualified teachers from both public and private schools across the country.
Echono, who warned schools from employing unqualified teachers, said government was poised towards ensuring  professionalisation and as thus, was pitting machineries in place to clamp down on teachers not qualified to be in the classroom.
He said: “We have commenced the process of enforcing and implementing the policy of allowing only qualified teachers in all our schools across the country. We are starting with government schools and will thereafter move to private schools.
“We are already in good discussion with both states and private proprietors to ensure that this is done because this is the single largest investment you can make to your country, the future generation in ensuring that they get good quality education.”
Echono, who noted that technology has helped in repositioning the accreditation and licensing of qualified teachers, said it has also helped to checkmate examination malpractices.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Ex-president, minister, others eulogise Okebukola as he bows out of LASU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For almost two hours last week, Peter Okebukola, a Distinguished Professor of Lagos State University (LASU), held his audience spellbound as he delivered his valedictory lecture.   Okebukola, a Professor of Science Education and Director- General/Leader of African Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE) will bow out in February next years […]
Education

Schools’ resumption: Lion Quest trains teachers on social emotional learning 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye As schools resume across Nigeria after the pandemic lockdown, Lion Quest team, has commenced training of teachers on best ways to better manage pupils. According to the National Coordinator of Lion Quest programme in Nigeria, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, Lion Quest is a youth development program that emphasizes the use of social emotional learning strategies in developing […]
Education

World Bank loans Katsina, Kano, five others $500m for girl-child education

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Bank Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a $500m credit from the International Development Association for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, to improve secondary education opportunities among girls in targeted areas. The World Bank said the project would support access to secondary education and empowerment for adolescent girls in seven […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica