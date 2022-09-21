News

173 Anambra communities cry to Soludo over erosion menace

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA Comment(0)

About 173 communities in Anambra State have cried out to Governor Charles Soludo to intervene in the gully erosion menace that has been ravaging the areas.

This is in response to the directive by the government that communities being threatened by erosion should submit data and coordinate the number of sites in their areas under the threat of the menace.

 

In a statement, Coordinator Umuchu Erosion Control Awareness Team, Paul Onuachalla, indicated that aside from the 173 communities, other areas in danger of the erosion menace will soon apply for assistance.

He said: “We have been responding to the directives of the state government and about 173 communities have submitted data and coordinates of the erosion sites and I believe more communities are applying for this assistance.

“For my local government area which is Aguata and importantly Aguata 1 Constituency, the government should declare a state of emergency in those communities to save our people from being wiped out by the gully erosion.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

