175 Days After, FG Yet To Host Flamingos As Promised

175 days after promising to welcome the bronze-winning team in the India-hosted U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2022, the Federal Government has still not hosted the national team, the Flamingos.

It would be recalled that the Flamingos defeated favourites Germany 3-2 on penalties to win their first-ever bronze medal at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Bankole Olowookere’s team, which had previously failed to go past the competition’s last eight, defeated the freely scoring USA on penalties to secure a spot alongside Colombia in the semifinals.

However, the South Americans ruined the Flamingos’ hopes of making it to the championship game by winning 6-5 on penalties.

In the third-place game, the Flamingos defeated Germany 3-2 on penalties to win the bronze medal, avenging their earlier 2-1 loss to them. The game had ended 3-3 after 90 minutes of play.

It was the first time ever that Africa placed third at the event.

In addition to winning the “Golden Bronze,” forward Opeyemi Ajakaye had a memorable tournament after winning three player-of-the-match honors in India.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced on November 1, 2022, that the players would be welcomed in Abuja upon their return to the nation.

“The Presidency will host the team at a later date,” read a part of the statement.

A member of the technical crew who spoke on condition of anonymity said “Till this very moment, we are yet to meet with the President as promised and it is so sad because people who didn’t do as much as we did have been allowed to meet with him.

“When we arrived we were told that the President would host us, but he wasn’t around as at that time, even the sports minister told us the same thing, but now they are almost out of office, which means the promises made to the girls won’t be fulfilled.

“This is not good for the girls because it means they won’t have faith and belief in the country anymore. They are not begging for money, they just want to feel important, just as everyone.”

Toyin Ibitoye, the media aide to the sports minister, blamed the President’s tight schedule for the inability to host the players.

“Yes, the promise was made by the minister, but it was subject to the schedule, program, and availability of Mr. President,” Ibitoye.

“Between then and now, a lot has happened and plans may have changed. All the arrangements were to show appreciation to the girls for all they achieved for the nation and the continent and the fact that the minister, ministry, and NFF hosted the team on arrival also fully expressed that appreciation.”

Asked if the President would still host the team, with just 33 days before his exit from the Presidential Villa, Ibitoye added, “I cannot say, it may be tough to achieve that now, but anything is possible.”