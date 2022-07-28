News

175 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

One hundred and seventy-five Nigerians stranded in Libya were airlifted from the crisis-torn North African country into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, late Tuesday. The returnees, who arrived at the cargo wing of the airport aboard Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5ADMG, at about 11.50 pm, were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Refugee Commission, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and police were also represented. NEMA Lagos Territorial Office, Coordinator Ibrahim Farinloye, who represented Director-General Mustapha Ahmed, confirmed the development yesterday. He said: “At the end of profiling and documentation of the returnees, the statistics of the new returnees shows that the female adults are 64, female children are 12 and the infant females are five making the total 81 females assisted back into the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with funding from European Union.”

 

