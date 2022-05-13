Sports

175 swimmers battle for honours at Zenith Bank meet at ikoyi Club

Posted on

A total of 175 young swimmers from 14 secondary schools are set for battle as the Zenith Secondary School Swimming competition takes place at the Ikoyi Club. Chairman of the swimming section of the club, Kunle Adeniji, told newsmen on Thursday that all was set for the event. Adeniji showered praises on the sponsors for the deliberate efforts being made to identify and develop talented swimmers in the country. Adeniji said: “We are ready to train the young ones and also give them a good template to grow in swimming.

“Our sponsors, Zenith Bank , over the years has been wonderful and we expect the kids to enjoy themselves on Saturday. ” Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit would continue to bring out hidden talents for the country. Onyeagwu said:”We want the young ones to get the proper training to move up the ladder. “Zenith Bank is committed to sports development and that is why we focus on youth programmes do that we can raise future champions for Nigeria.” The primary school swimming contest takes place on May 21st at the swimming pool section of the elite club.

 

